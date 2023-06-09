American Century Companies Inc. Makes New $13.48 Million Investment in Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL)

American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,000,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,483,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BOWL. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bowlero by 188.9% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Bowlero in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,494,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bowlero by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 264,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Bowlero in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,278,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Bowlero in the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bowlero Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BOWL opened at $12.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.86 and a 200-day moving average of $14.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.60. Bowlero Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.71 and a 52-week high of $17.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bowlero ( NYSE:BOWL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $315.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.34 million. Bowlero had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a negative return on equity of 1,325.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Bowlero Corp. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BOWL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bowlero from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. TheStreet cut Bowlero from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Bowlero in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Bowlero in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Bowlero from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Insider Activity at Bowlero

In related news, Director A-B Parent Llc sold 4,908,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $73,721,674.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,484,324 shares in the company, valued at $953,534,546.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert M. Lavan acquired 8,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.47 per share, for a total transaction of $98,584.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,584.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director A-B Parent Llc sold 4,908,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $73,721,674.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,484,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,534,546.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bowlero

(Get Rating)

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Featured Articles

