American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 10,755 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 65,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,755 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $14,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

CASY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $285.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Casey’s General Stores from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $173.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $273.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.30.

Shares of CASY stock opened at $219.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.82. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.40 and a fifty-two week high of $249.90.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.75%.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

