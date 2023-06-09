American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 13,481 Shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 679,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,481 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in RadNet were worth $12,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in RadNet by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 52,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 7,797 shares in the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP grew its position in RadNet by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 100,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in RadNet by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 146,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 15,814 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of RadNet by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 77,960 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 7,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RadNet during the fourth quarter worth $5,591,000. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RadNet alerts:

RadNet Price Performance

NASDAQ:RDNT opened at $31.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.91 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. RadNet, Inc. has a one year low of $12.03 and a one year high of $31.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RadNet ( NASDAQ:RDNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $390.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.34 million. RadNet had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. Research analysts expect that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. CJS Securities started coverage on RadNet in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RadNet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded RadNet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Insider Transactions at RadNet

In related news, Director Christine Nayoma Gordon sold 4,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total value of $138,412.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,330.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christine Nayoma Gordon sold 4,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total value of $138,412.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,330.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $311,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 278,485 shares in the company, valued at $8,666,453.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,884 shares of company stock valued at $1,373,113 in the last 90 days. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RadNet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.