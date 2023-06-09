American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 183,549 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) by 2,192.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 191,921 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,549 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Kirby were worth $12,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Kirby by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,945 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Kirby during the 4th quarter worth approximately $691,000. CenterBook Partners LP raised its holdings in Kirby by 203.7% during the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 32,767 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 21,977 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in Kirby by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 155,962 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,036,000 after purchasing an additional 7,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Kirby by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 43,610 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Stock Performance

Shares of KEX stock opened at $76.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Kirby Co. has a 12 month low of $55.03 and a 12 month high of $76.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $750.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.67 million. Kirby had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 4.99%. Kirby’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KEX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kirby in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Kirby from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Kirby from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kirby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kirby

In other Kirby news, VP Amy D. Husted sold 3,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $223,410.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,531.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kirby news, VP Amy D. Husted sold 3,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $223,410.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,531.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 2,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total transaction of $139,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,006 shares in the company, valued at $5,711,717.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $578,140. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kirby Profile

Kirby Corp. is a tank barge operator, which engages in transporting bulk liquid products. It transports petrochemicals, black oil, refined petroleum products, and agricultural chemicals. It operates through Marine Transportation and Distribution and Services segments. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation by United States flagged vessels principally of liquid cargoes throughout the United States inland waterway system.

Featured Stories

