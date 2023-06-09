American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 2,121 Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $13,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 132.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,839,000 after purchasing an additional 120,709 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.88, for a total value of $884,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,183,212. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.88, for a total transaction of $884,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,183,212. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.02, for a total transaction of $181,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,082,860. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ KRTX opened at $233.82 on Friday. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.47 and a 1-year high of $278.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $208.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.36.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.86) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter. Karuna Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,795.96% and a negative return on equity of 30.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.95) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on KRTX. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $214.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $323.00 target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.44.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading

