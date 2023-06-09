American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 293,269 Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) by 168.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 467,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293,269 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Delek US were worth $12,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Delek US by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 242,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,554,000 after buying an additional 47,644 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 28.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 14,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Delek US by 26.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 726,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,709,000 after acquiring an additional 153,300 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Delek US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Delek US by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 26,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DK opened at $24.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.11. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.39 and a fifty-two week high of $35.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.45.

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.31. Delek US had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Delek US’s payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Delek US from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Delek US in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Delek US in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Delek US from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delek US has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.08.

In other news, CFO Reuven Spiegel bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.60 per share, with a total value of $45,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,148 shares in the company, valued at $749,144.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Avigal Soreq acquired 6,775 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.63 per share, with a total value of $153,318.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,136,272. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Reuven Spiegel acquired 2,000 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $45,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,144.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in petroleum refining, and the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

