American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 46,920 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 215,756 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,920 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $11,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CNQ. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 198.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 847 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.14.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $56.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.00. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $44.45 and a 12 month high of $67.86.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 29.39% and a net margin of 20.63%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.664 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.87%.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading, Midstream & Refining, and Exploration & Production.

