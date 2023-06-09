American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 80,438 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 398,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,438 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in HSBC were worth $12,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in HSBC by 509.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in HSBC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in HSBC in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in HSBC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in HSBC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

HSBC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 880 ($10.94) to GBX 1,000 ($12.43) in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 683 ($8.49) to GBX 671 ($8.34) in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 840 ($10.44) to GBX 900 ($11.19) in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 650 ($8.08) to GBX 730 ($9.08) in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 775 ($9.63) to GBX 800 ($9.95) in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $729.60.

NYSE:HSBC opened at $38.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. HSBC Holdings plc has a one year low of $24.77 and a one year high of $39.63. The company has a market cap of $153.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.58.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.85. HSBC had a net margin of 32.20% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $20.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.10 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is 37.28%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

