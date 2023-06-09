American Century Companies Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,615,253 Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM)

American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,615,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,763,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 213.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 64,150 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $936,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $372,000.

Perimeter Solutions stock opened at $6.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.24 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.91 and its 200 day moving average is $8.24. Perimeter Solutions, SA has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $12.40.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Perimeter Solutions from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Oil Additives. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

