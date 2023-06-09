American Century Companies Inc. Raises Holdings in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 299,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $14,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,172,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $181,015,000 after purchasing an additional 99,759 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 12.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,750,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,948,000 after buying an additional 188,069 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 4.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,237,000 after buying an additional 31,439 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 18.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 577,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,050,000 after buying an additional 88,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 372.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 445,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,647,000 after buying an additional 350,988 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NWN opened at $43.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.59. Northwest Natural Holding has a 52 week low of $41.83 and a 52 week high of $54.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.48.

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.08. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $462.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is 67.83%.

In other news, VP David A. Weber sold 920 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $40,829.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,254.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NWN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Northwest Natural in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Northwest Natural from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Maxim Group lowered Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Northwest Natural from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

