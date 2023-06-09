American Century Companies Inc. Raises Position in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 907,231 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,466 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $12,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Comstock Resources by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 75,289 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 9,439 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 3.3% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,805 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 415,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after purchasing an additional 62,800 shares during the last quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 477,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,545,000 after purchasing an additional 30,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 19.5% during the third quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 123,113 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 20,082 shares during the last quarter. 35.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Comstock Resources

In other Comstock Resources news, CFO Roland O. Burns purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 950,430 shares in the company, valued at $9,504,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Comstock Resources news, CFO Roland O. Burns purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 950,430 shares in the company, valued at $9,504,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian Christopher Claunch purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.08 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 36,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,581.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Comstock Resources Price Performance

CRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Comstock Resources from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Shares of NYSE:CRK opened at $10.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.20. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $21.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.15.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 39.08% and a return on equity of 52.26%. The firm had revenue of $489.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Comstock Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comstock Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Comstock Resources’s payout ratio is 10.00%.

Comstock Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

Read More

