American Century Companies Inc. Raises Stake in BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 476,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,764 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in BRP Group were worth $11,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BRP Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,352,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,033,000 after acquiring an additional 184,814 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BRP Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,725,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,169,000 after acquiring an additional 67,285 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in BRP Group by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,103,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,090,000 after acquiring an additional 55,698 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in BRP Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 907,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in BRP Group by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 758,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,057,000 after acquiring an additional 63,300 shares during the last quarter. 47.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BRP. William Blair downgraded shares of BRP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

BRP Group Price Performance

In other news, General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $44,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 21,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,935.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BRP opened at $22.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.28. BRP Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.26 and a 52-week high of $33.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $330.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.19 million. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. Equities research analysts predict that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

