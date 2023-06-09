American Century Companies Inc. Raises Stake in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 177,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,564 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $14,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Weis Markets by 244.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 37,722 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Weis Markets by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,049,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,676,000 after purchasing an additional 34,681 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Weis Markets by 38.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 115,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,229,000 after purchasing an additional 31,699 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Weis Markets by 8.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 387,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,864,000 after purchasing an additional 30,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Weis Markets by 155.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 29,670 shares during the last quarter. 36.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WMK opened at $65.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.94. Weis Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.75 and a twelve month high of $95.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This is a boost from Weis Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.56%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Weis Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

In related news, COO Kurt A. Schertle purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.65 per share, for a total transaction of $119,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,850.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of retail food stores. Its retail stores offer groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, fuel, and general merchandise items.

