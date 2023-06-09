American Century Companies Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 61.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 512,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,156 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $12,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on CTRA shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Coterra Energy in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.25.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CTRA opened at $24.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.26. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $35.60.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 45.19%. Research analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coterra Energy

In other news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 20,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $501,858.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 77,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,865,484.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coterra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

Recommended Stories

