American Century Companies Inc. Reduces Stock Position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 864,026 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 143,473 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $12,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEO. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,811 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 12,318 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,670 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,172 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 8,343 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,501 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth $432,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEO has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.38.

American Eagle Outfitters Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:AEO opened at $11.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.71 and its 200 day moving average is $14.09. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.46 and a 1 year high of $17.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Eagle Outfitters

In other news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 5,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $76,794.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,003 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,799.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 2,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $40,232.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,003 shares in the company, valued at $2,332,360.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 5,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $76,794.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,799.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,205 shares of company stock worth $321,515. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American Eagle Outfitters

(Get Rating)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.