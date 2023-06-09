American Century Companies Inc. Sells 114,100 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 240,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,100 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period.

Shares of IEFA opened at $66.81 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

