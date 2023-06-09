American Century Companies Inc. Sells 122,341 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 38.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,891 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 122,341 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $12,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 351.6% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,297,288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $148,465,000 after buying an additional 1,788,595 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter valued at about $76,003,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter valued at about $48,487,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 3,650.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 787,687 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,002,000 after buying an additional 766,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,622,199 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $234,275,000 after purchasing an additional 721,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total value of $3,294,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,815.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 7,772 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total value of $563,780.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,289.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 45,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $3,294,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,815.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,772 shares of company stock valued at $7,366,731 over the last ninety days. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Shares of QSR stock opened at $74.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.34. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a one year low of $46.68 and a one year high of $76.63.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 67.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on QSR shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.87.

About Restaurant Brands International

(Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.