American Century Companies Inc. Sells 38,730 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 48.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,657 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 38,730 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $14,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,736,085,000 after acquiring an additional 102,709 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,075,891 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,681,139,000 after acquiring an additional 148,010 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $603,766,000 after acquiring an additional 342,228 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,313,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $390,606,000 after acquiring an additional 89,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,254,352 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $373,121,000 after acquiring an additional 82,822 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on IT shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gartner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $359.13.

Insider Activity

Gartner Stock Up 1.4 %

In other news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.61, for a total transaction of $112,268.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,932,293.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.19, for a total value of $239,533.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,760,205.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.61, for a total transaction of $112,268.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,932,293.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,209 shares of company stock worth $2,298,608. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $344.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $329.35. The company has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.27. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $221.39 and a 12-month high of $358.25.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 772.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

Gartner Profile

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm?s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

See Also

