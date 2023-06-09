American Century Companies Inc. Sells 43,245 Shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 43,245 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $13,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Lindsay during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Lindsay by 23.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Lindsay by 21.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lindsay by 130.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Lindsay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lindsay alerts:

Lindsay Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE LNN opened at $126.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.16. Lindsay Co. has a 52-week low of $116.16 and a 52-week high of $183.08.

Lindsay Dividend Announcement

Lindsay ( NYSE:LNN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $166.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.62 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 10.61%. Lindsay’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lindsay Co. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on LNN. StockNews.com began coverage on Lindsay in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Lindsay from $178.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Lindsay from $196.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Lindsay Profile

(Get Rating)

Lindsay Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology. It operates through the Irrigation and Infrastructure segments. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.