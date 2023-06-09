American Century Companies Inc. Sells 5,285 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its position in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 150,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,285 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Albany International were worth $14,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Albany International by 110.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 809 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Albany International in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Albany International by 89.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,380 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Albany International by 1,344.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,777 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Albany International in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AIN opened at $91.59 on Friday. Albany International Corp. has a 1 year low of $75.24 and a 1 year high of $115.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.04.

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. Albany International had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $269.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Albany International Corp. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Albany International’s payout ratio is 33.00%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AIN. Truist Financial upgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on Albany International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

