American Century Companies Inc. Sells 858,877 Shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its position in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) by 55.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 696,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 858,877 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in ProAssurance were worth $12,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRA. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in ProAssurance by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,739,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,389,000 after purchasing an additional 794,940 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 67.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 464,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,986,000 after buying an additional 186,869 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 1,729.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 145,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after buying an additional 153,917 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,128,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,190,000 after buying an additional 150,158 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,933,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $159,482,000 after buying an additional 126,587 shares during the period. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ProAssurance Stock Performance

NYSE PRA opened at $14.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ProAssurance Co. has a one year low of $11.87 and a one year high of $24.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ProAssurance ( NYSE:PRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.30). ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $272.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRA shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on ProAssurance from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on ProAssurance in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on ProAssurance in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on ProAssurance from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th.

ProAssurance Profile

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

See Also

