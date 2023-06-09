American Century Companies Inc. Trims Holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 213,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,613 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in AerCap were worth $12,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AerCap by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of AerCap by 473.7% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its position in shares of AerCap by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 98.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of AerCap from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AerCap in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AerCap from $74.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of AerCap in a report on Monday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

Shares of NYSE:AER opened at $60.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. AerCap Holdings has a 1-year low of $37.20 and a 1-year high of $66.85.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 14.03%. AerCap’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in the leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial flight equipment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

