American Century Companies Inc. Trims Stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 118,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,775 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $13,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI bought a new stake in AptarGroup during the third quarter worth about $47,637,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 156.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 608,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,904,000 after purchasing an additional 370,769 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 961,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,765,000 after purchasing an additional 295,307 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in AptarGroup by 111.3% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 488,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,425,000 after buying an additional 257,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,893,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,946,000 after acquiring an additional 237,377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AptarGroup from $130.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on AptarGroup from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.33.

Insider Activity

AptarGroup Stock Down 0.2 %

In related news, insider Marc Prieur sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $714,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,332. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ATR stock opened at $115.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.85. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $122.50.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $860.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.92 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.80%.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions, and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages industries. It operates through the following segments: Pharma, Beauty and Home, and Food and Beverage.

