American International Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,347 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Century Communities by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,468,536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,452,000 after buying an additional 75,562 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,167,858 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,132,000 after buying an additional 39,505 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Century Communities by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,313,759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,378,000 after purchasing an additional 72,801 shares in the last quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Century Communities by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 535,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,902,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Century Communities by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 523,867 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,064,000 after purchasing an additional 104,666 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO John Scott Dixon sold 3,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total transaction of $211,702.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Century Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCS opened at $69.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.51. Century Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $72.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.29. Century Communities had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $735.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.20 earnings per share. Century Communities’s revenue was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Century Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

Century Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, Century Complete, and Financial Services. The West segment refers to projects in California and Washington.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.