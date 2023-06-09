American International Group Inc. Sells 612 Shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in WesBanco by 116.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in WesBanco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in WesBanco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in WesBanco by 144.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in WesBanco by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WesBanco news, Director Gregory S. Proctor, Jr. bought 3,500 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.08 per share, for a total transaction of $98,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,176,917.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Robert J. Fitzsimmons purchased 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.10 per share, with a total value of $358,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,083,574.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory S. Proctor, Jr. purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.08 per share, for a total transaction of $98,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,176,917.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 25,500 shares of company stock worth $603,155 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WesBanco Stock Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on WSBC. Stephens began coverage on WesBanco in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on WesBanco from $38.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on WesBanco from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on WesBanco in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on WesBanco from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WesBanco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.57.

NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $27.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.19 and its 200 day moving average is $32.89. WesBanco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.84 and a fifty-two week high of $41.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.06). WesBanco had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 28.13%. The business had revenue of $151.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

WesBanco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. WesBanco’s payout ratio is 46.20%.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

Featured Stories

