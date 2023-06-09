Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Stock Position Decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,954,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $55,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 48,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 76,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 49,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 66,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays raised Americold Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Americold Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.94.

Americold Realty Trust Price Performance

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:COLD opened at $29.70 on Friday. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.49 and a 1-year high of $32.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of -1,485.00, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.20 and its 200-day moving average is $29.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -4,400.00%.

About Americold Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

