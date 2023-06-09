Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is abrdn plc’s 2nd Largest Position

abrdn plc raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,461,597 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 757,380 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 4.0% of abrdn plc’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. abrdn plc’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,489,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Detalus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 20,989 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $959,000. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Apple by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,726 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,802 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,313,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC grew its position in Apple by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC now owns 14,012 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 6,757 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total transaction of $7,215,515.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,569,202.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total value of $7,215,515.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,569,202.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 439,529 shares of company stock worth $71,703,657 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Apple Stock Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, April 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Apple from $174.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.11.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $180.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $184.95.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.30%.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.