Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Ascension Asset Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Ascension Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,574 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 4.3% of Ascension Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Ascension Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Performance

Apple stock opened at $180.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $170.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $184.95.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Apple’s payout ratio is 16.30%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total transaction of $7,215,515.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,444 shares in the company, valued at $22,569,202.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,253,004.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 439,529 shares of company stock worth $71,703,657. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.