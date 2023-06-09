Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Summitry LLC

Summitry LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,615 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Summitry LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth about $28,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 75.4% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP increased its stake in shares of Apple by 200.0% in the third quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $12,926,181.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,363,335.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 439,529 shares of company stock worth $71,703,657 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $180.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $184.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $170.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.66.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Apple’s payout ratio is 16.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Apple from $173.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $174.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.11.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

