Ares Acquisition (NYSE:AAC) Hits New 12-Month High at $10.50

Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.50 and last traded at $10.50, with a volume of 635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.49.

Ares Acquisition Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.24.

Get Ares Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAC. Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in Ares Acquisition by 117.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 9,985,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,388,299 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Ares Acquisition by 16,950.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,972,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,949,412 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in Ares Acquisition by 1,046.8% in the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 2,040,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862,415 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Ares Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,023,000. Finally, Atlas Merchant Capital LLC increased its position in Ares Acquisition by 330.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Merchant Capital LLC now owns 1,303,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Ares Acquisition Company Profile

Ares Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.