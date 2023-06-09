Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Arrow Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Arrow Financial Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AROW opened at $21.76 on Thursday. Arrow Financial has a one year low of $17.63 and a one year high of $36.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.69 million, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.66.

Arrow Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Arrow Financial

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.54%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 1,599,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,228,000 after purchasing an additional 23,241 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,151,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,172,000 after purchasing an additional 24,798 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 2.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 729,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,169,000 after purchasing an additional 18,944 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 5.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 724,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,881,000 after purchasing an additional 39,409 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 9.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 408,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after purchasing an additional 33,564 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and insurance services through its subsidiaries, Glens Falls National and Saratoga National. It offers deposit accounts, lending activities, insurance products, and loans. The company was founded on March 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, NY.

