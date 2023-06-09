Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,521 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 248,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,084,000 after acquiring an additional 16,464 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 73,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 234,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,738,000 after acquiring an additional 29,437 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3,242.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 10,342 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 197.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 307,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,481,000 after acquiring an additional 204,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 54,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $2,149,881.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,761,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,218,769.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $265,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 117,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,811,271.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 54,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $2,149,881.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,761,338 shares in the company, valued at $147,218,769.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARWR opened at $35.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.96 and a beta of 0.99. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $23.09 and a one year high of $48.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.78.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $1.10. The company had revenue of $146.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.48 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 53.83% and a negative return on equity of 33.49%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARWR. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. SVB Securities cut shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 12th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. 500.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.08.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.