Arthur L. Havener, Jr. Sells 2,625 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Stock

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 2,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total value of $335,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,903,751.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Life Storage Stock Performance
Shares of LSI opened at $129.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.30. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.02 and a 12 month high of $146.66.
Life Storage Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.37%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Trading of Life Storage
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $245,138,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.
About Life Storage
Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Life Storage (LSI)
- Hooker Furnishings Discount To Book, A Value Play?
- REV Group Shifts Into High Gear: Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Kirkland’s Cycle Pick Up Again? Earnings May Have An Answer
- Don’t Bet On A Rally In Stitch Fix, Invest In The Future
- 2 Dow Stocks Trading Less Than 10x Earnings are Blue Chip Values
Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.