Arthur L. Havener, Jr. Sells 2,625 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Stock

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 2,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total value of $335,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,903,751.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Life Storage Stock Performance

Shares of LSI opened at $129.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.30. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.02 and a 12 month high of $146.66.

Life Storage Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Life Storage

LSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Life Storage from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $245,138,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

