Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,968 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 926 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new position in Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 155.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on TEAM. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Monday, April 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $235.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.74.

Insider Transactions at Atlassian

Atlassian Price Performance

In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 124,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,141,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,141,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total transaction of $669,748.47. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 213,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,427,161.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 319,809 shares of company stock valued at $49,326,909. Insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

TEAM stock opened at $170.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $157.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.31 and a beta of 0.81. Atlassian Co. has a 1 year low of $113.86 and a 1 year high of $300.29.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 79.71%. The firm had revenue of $915.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.71 million. Analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atlassian

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

