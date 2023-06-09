Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires 1,000 Shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASA. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 98.7% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the first quarter worth $90,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 70.3% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,328 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 4,676 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth $164,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 6.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ASA opened at $15.81 on Friday. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a 1-year low of $11.93 and a 1-year high of $18.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.52.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th.

ASA Gold & Precious Metals Ltd. engages in the investment in the securities of companies engaged in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, and other precious metals. The company was founded by Charles Engelhard on June 12, 1958 and is headquartered in Portland, ME.

