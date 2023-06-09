Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires 332 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Celsius were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CELH. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Celsius by 437.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsius during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Celsius by 127.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Celsius stock opened at $141.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of -61.04 and a beta of 1.81. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.11 and a 1-year high of $147.90.

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $259.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.58 million. Celsius had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a positive return on equity of 9.01%. The company’s revenue was up 94.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 514,933 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.10, for a total transaction of $49,999,994.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,331,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,969,132.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 514,933 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.10, for a total transaction of $49,999,994.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,331,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,969,132.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Caroline S. Levy sold 2,200 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.51, for a total transaction of $295,922.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,368,048.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 537,133 shares of company stock worth $52,736,516 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CELH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Celsius from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Celsius from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on shares of Celsius from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Celsius from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Celsius has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.89.

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of functional drinks and liquid supplements. It also offers post-workout functional energy drinks and protein bars. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

