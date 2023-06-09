Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Decreases Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IP. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in International Paper by 975.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in International Paper by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,019,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,424,000 after purchasing an additional 206,004 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in International Paper by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 71,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in International Paper by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 169,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,871,000 after purchasing an additional 17,867 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in International Paper by 1,459.0% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 11,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 11,103 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 1,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $60,271.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,069.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other International Paper news, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $2,939,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,944,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 1,705 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $60,271.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,069.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

International Paper Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of International Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of International Paper from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.55.

Shares of IP opened at $31.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.04. International Paper has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $47.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.50.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 14.87%. International Paper’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.25%.

International Paper Profile

(Get Rating)

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Articles

