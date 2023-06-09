Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $620,000 Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 82.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KEY. Barclays lowered their price target on KeyCorp from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wedbush reissued a “hold neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on KeyCorp from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. DA Davidson lowered their price target on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

KeyCorp Stock Down 0.4 %

In other news, insider Victor B. Alexander acquired 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.83 per share, with a total value of $100,555.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 117,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,428.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis purchased 2,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,961 shares in the company, valued at $556,344.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Victor B. Alexander purchased 8,500 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.83 per share, for a total transaction of $100,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 117,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,428.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 87,700 shares of company stock valued at $883,407 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $10.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.96. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $20.30.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.47%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

See Also

