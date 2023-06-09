Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $650,000 Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 69.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 88,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,817,000 after purchasing an additional 14,116 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,259,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,175,000 after purchasing an additional 51,032 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 10,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.00, for a total value of $202,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,217. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.00, for a total value of $202,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,217. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total value of $9,936,413.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,881,307.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $355.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $327.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $321.97. The company has a market cap of $45.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $230.44 and a twelve month high of $364.57.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.92. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 20.87 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $1.48 dividend. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on PH shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $405.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $411.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $413.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.46.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

