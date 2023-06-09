Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $655,000 Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 53.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in ResMed by 2.3% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 3.8% during the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 1,265 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 11,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 3.8% during the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 0.9% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $214.92 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.30 and a 12-month high of $247.65. The company has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a PE ratio of 36.61, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $224.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.10. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 29.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on ResMed in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on ResMed in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ResMed currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.43.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.95, for a total value of $1,174,441.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,416,455. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.95, for a total value of $1,174,441.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,416,455. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.79, for a total value of $329,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,721,536.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,451 shares of company stock valued at $7,257,717. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

