Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $745,000 Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 47.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,624 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,721 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Trade Desk by 1,003.8% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $178,140.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 74,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,399,104.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $178,140.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 74,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,399,104.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Wells sold 20,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,059,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,009,194 shares of company stock valued at $61,463,352 in the last 90 days. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trade Desk Price Performance

TTD opened at $74.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.01. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $78.60. The company has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 496.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.75.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $382.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.85 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Trade Desk from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Vertical Research upgraded Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Trade Desk from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Trade Desk from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.78.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

