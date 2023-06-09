Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Purchases New Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 7.1% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,542,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $500,577,000 after purchasing an additional 694,978 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,552,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $263,636,000 after buying an additional 15,865 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,281,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $334,024,000 after buying an additional 273,266 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,005,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,187,000 after buying an additional 63,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,974,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $236,170,000 after buying an additional 51,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AIG. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of American International Group from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.79.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of AIG opened at $56.64 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.66 and a 1 year high of $64.88. The company has a market cap of $40.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.75 and a 200-day moving average of $57.40.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. American International Group had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.71%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

