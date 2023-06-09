Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 4,160 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 52.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,160 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,829,000 after acquiring an additional 7,052 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 4,987 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter valued at $2,882,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter valued at $4,349,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RGEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Repligen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Repligen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Repligen from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Repligen from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Repligen in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.56.

Repligen Trading Down 5.0 %

Repligen stock opened at $164.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 55.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.07. Repligen Co. has a 12 month low of $137.65 and a 12 month high of $262.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $163.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.73.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $182.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.43 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 21.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Martin D. Madaus purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $156.18 per share, with a total value of $78,090.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,605.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Profile

Repligen Corp. is a global life sciences company, which engages in providing bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. It operates through the North America. Europe, and Asia Pacific Region or Other geographical segments. The company was founded by Alexander G.

