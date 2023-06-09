Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Trims Position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,947 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MHO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the first quarter worth $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 148.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 28.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 13.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 8.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,835 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Ann Marie Hunker sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total transaction of $320,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $6,681. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other M/I Homes news, insider Ann Marie Hunker sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total transaction of $320,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $6,681. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 19,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,316,483.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,371. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,652 shares of company stock worth $2,457,701. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MHO opened at $75.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 6.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.30. M/I Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.33 and a fifty-two week high of $77.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.92.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of M/I Homes in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment includes Northern and Southern Homebuilding which designs, markets, constructs, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

