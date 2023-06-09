Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Shares Gap Up to $1.52

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.52, but opened at $1.61. Aurora Innovation shares last traded at $1.76, with a volume of 1,838,403 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Aurora Innovation in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

Aurora Innovation Stock Up 10.2 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation ( NASDAQ:AUR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Aurora Innovation had a negative net margin of 2,546.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.10%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the third quarter worth $27,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Aurora Innovation during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 8,385 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Aurora Innovation during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aurora Innovation during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

About Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

