Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Shares Gap Up to $12.27

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.27, but opened at $12.83. Azul shares last traded at $12.65, with a volume of 608,792 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on AZUL. Bank of America raised Azul from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $6.90 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. UBS Group raised Azul from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Azul from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $8.60 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Azul from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.12.

Azul Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.85.

Institutional Trading of Azul

Azul ( NYSE:AZUL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $862.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.89 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Azul S.A. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Azul during the 3rd quarter worth $160,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Azul by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,841,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,268,000 after purchasing an additional 814,568 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Azul by 31.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Azul in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Azul by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 114,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 16,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

Featured Articles

