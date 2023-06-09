Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 120,160 Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 903,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120,160 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $38,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GMAB. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the 3rd quarter worth about $185,695,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,496,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 279.8% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 645,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,358,000 after acquiring an additional 475,579 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 4,498.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 441,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,705,000 after acquiring an additional 431,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Genmab A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,246,000. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on GMAB. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Friday, May 12th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Danske raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $632.62.

Genmab A/S Trading Up 0.2 %

Genmab A/S Profile

Shares of GMAB opened at $38.85 on Friday. Genmab A/S has a 12-month low of $26.19 and a 12-month high of $47.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

