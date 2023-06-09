Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 20,930 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 220,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,930 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $38,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 11.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 230.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NXST shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.40.

Shares of NXST stock opened at $168.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.00 and a 1 year high of $217.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.48.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.84. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 33.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.56%.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, EVP Blake Russell sold 626 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total value of $101,293.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,468,045.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Blake Russell sold 626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total transaction of $101,293.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,468,045.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $80,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,277 shares in the company, valued at $2,125,116.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,493 shares of company stock worth $2,626,101. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

