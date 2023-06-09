Bank of America Corp DE Buys 35,344 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 180,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,344 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $36,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,549,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,524,000 after purchasing an additional 359,364 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,296,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $400,607,000 after buying an additional 21,097 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,423,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,058,000 after buying an additional 191,603 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 121.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 515,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,560,000 after buying an additional 282,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 400,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,359,000 after buying an additional 14,082 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.16, for a total value of $2,351,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 124,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,169,716.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RS opened at $247.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.88. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a one year low of $160.29 and a one year high of $264.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $244.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 4.83.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.42 EPS. Analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 22.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on RS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of a metal distribution center. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Featured Stories

