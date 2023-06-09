Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 908,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 45,797 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $39,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 78.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 23.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 6,520 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $980,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. 77.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Alaska Air Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $48.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.76, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.52. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.19 and a 1-year high of $53.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.14). Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.33) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $91.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.86.

About Alaska Air Group

(Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes scheduled air transportation on Alaska’s Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica and Belize.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.